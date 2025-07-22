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HYUNDAI Verna Mileage

₹10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.7
6
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Hyundai Verna Variants Wise Mileage

Hyundai Verna price starts at ₹ 10.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna comes in 22 variants. Hyundai Verna's top variant is HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone.
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22 Variants Available
Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
Verna HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.25 Lakhs*
Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.19 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Verna Alternatives

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Hyundai Verna User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect highway car and a beast look
The Hyundai Verna stands out as a feature-rich, stylish, and well-balanced sedan in the midsize segment. It offers a compelling package for both daily commuting and spirited highway drives. With its sharp design, modern tech features, comfortable cabin, and refined performance, the Verna strikes a perfect balance between practicality and driving ple Design and Interior The latest Verna sports a modern fastback silhouette with a distinctive look, setting it apart on the road. The cabin gets a generational upgrade, featuring a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, and practical, full-width AC vents. The most notable improvement is the vastly enhanced rear seat space—a key shortcoming in previous generations has been addressed, making it competitive with segment leaders in terms of rear legroom, headroom, and overall comfort. The 528-litre boot is generous, further enhancing practicality. Performance & Driving Dynamics Engine choices include a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-petrol, the latter producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed DCT. The turbo variant’s 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds is segment-leading. The Verna exhibits a balanced ride and handling package, with improved suspension tuning that handles both city roads and highway stretches well. Steering is light at low speeds for easy city manoeuvres and firms up at speed, providing driver confidence. Mileage and Efficiency Real-world fuel efficiency ranges from 12-15 kmpl depending on driving conditions, with ARAI-claimed figures going up to 20.6 kmpl for the turbo-petrol DCT variant. The 45-litre fuel tank gives a practical range for daily use. Features and Safety The Verna is feature-packed, boasting equipment such as ADAS, a sunroof, multiple USB charging ports, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is a highlight, with six airbags standard, three-point seatbelts for all rear-seat passengers, and a five-star safety rating. Comfort and Practicality Front and rear passenger comfort are both strong suits, with ample amenities for the rear including AC vents, USB-C charging, a sunblind, and a centre armrest. Ride quality is cushioned and stable, and even with a full load, the Verna remains composed. Some minor drawbacks include the lack of a 360-degree camera, and stock tyres may be more puncture-prone on rough roads. Value and Market Position Priced between ₹10.90 lakh–₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom),
By: Adnan (Jul 22, 2025)
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