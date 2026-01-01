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Hyundai Verna Front Left View
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Hyundai Verna Head Lamp View
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Hyundai Verna Front Rear View
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Hyundai Verna Alloy Wheel View
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Hyundai Verna Top View
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Hyundai Verna Dashboard View
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Hyundai Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Verna Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Verna specs and features

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Prices

The Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.5 MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Verna offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Colours

The Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Titanium Black, Titan Grey Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue, Atlas White With Black Roof, Atlas White.

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual has Check Vehicle Status via App, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Find My Car, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Ambient Interior Lighting.

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Price

Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual

₹17.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,88,400
RTO
1,48,840
Insurance
68,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,06,540
EMI@36,680/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4565 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1475 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear (with Visual display)
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual Offers
On Hyundai Verna :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 35,000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 19 more variants
Expired
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Hyundai Verna HX 8 Petrol Manual EMI
EMI33,012 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,35,886
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,35,886
Interest Amount
4,44,845
Payable Amount
19,80,731

Hyundai Verna other Variants

Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹12.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,400
RTO
1,09,840
Insurance
54,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,63,187
EMI@27,151/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Verna HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,25,400
RTO
1,22,540
Insurance
59,121
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,07,561
EMI@30,254/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹15.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,400
RTO
1,31,940
Insurance
62,580
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,14,420
EMI@32,551/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone

₹15.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,400
RTO
1,45,440
Insurance
63,132
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,43,472
EMI@33,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Plus Petrol Manual

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,400
RTO
1,38,140
Insurance
64,862
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,84,902
EMI@34,066/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,40,400
RTO
1,44,040
Insurance
67,033
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,51,973
EMI@35,507/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,55,400
RTO
1,57,540
Insurance
67,585
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,81,025
EMI@36,132/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 6 Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹17.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,02,400
RTO
1,50,240
Insurance
69,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,22,455
EMI@37,022/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone

₹17.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,03,400
RTO
1,66,340
Insurance
69,352
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,39,592
EMI@37,391/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹18.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,09,400
RTO
1,60,940
Insurance
73,253
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,44,093
EMI@39,637/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹18.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,24,400
RTO
1,78,440
Insurance
73,805
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,77,145
EMI@40,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,43,400
RTO
1,80,340
Insurance
74,504
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,98,744
EMI@40,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)

₹19.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,15,400
RTO
1,71,540
Insurance
77,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,64,594
EMI@42,227/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹19.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,30,400
RTO
1,89,040
Insurance
77,706
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,97,646
EMI@42,937/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹20.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,62,400
RTO
1,76,240
Insurance
78,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,18,024
EMI@43,375/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹20.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,62,400
RTO
1,76,240
Insurance
78,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,18,024
EMI@43,375/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹20.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,77,400
RTO
1,93,740
Insurance
79,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,51,076
EMI@44,086/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹20.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,25,400
RTO
1,82,540
Insurance
81,202
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,89,642
EMI@44,915/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹21.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,40,400
RTO
2,00,040
Insurance
81,754
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,22,694
EMI@45,625/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Verna Alternatives

Honda City

Honda City

11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsCity
Volkswagen Virtus

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10.5 - 19 Lakhs
+3
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsVirtus
Skoda Slavia

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10 - 17.99 Lakhs
+2
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Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
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