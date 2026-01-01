|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 MPi IVT and Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹19.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Titanium Black, Titan Grey Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue, Atlas White With Black Roof, Atlas White.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone has Check Vehicle Status via App, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Find My Car, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Ambient Interior Lighting.