|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a 1.5 MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 7 colour options: Titanium Black, Titan Grey Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue, Atlas White With Black Roof, Atlas White.
The Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.
The Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual has Rear Defogger.