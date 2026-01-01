|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo DCT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Titanium Black, Titan Grey Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue, Atlas White With Black Roof, Atlas White.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 157 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.
The Verna HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone has Find My Car, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers and Ambient Interior Lighting.