|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo DCT and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹20.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Titanium Black, Titan Grey Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue, Atlas White With Black Roof, Atlas White.
The Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 157 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.
The Verna HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone has Check Vehicle Status via App, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Find My Car, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Ambient Interior Lighting.