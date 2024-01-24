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Hyundai Verna vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Tigor ev
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Length
4565 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2450 mm
Height
1475 mm1532 mm
Width
1765 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18712,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40012,49,000
RTO
1,09,84010,730
Insurance
54,44735,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15027,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The 2026 Hyundai Verna receives an updated HX variant naming and minor feature additions across the lineup.
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  News

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