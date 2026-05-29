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Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Virtus
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15205 / 55 R16
Length
4565 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2651 mm
Height
1475 mm1507 mm
Width
1765 mm1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18711,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40010,70,900
RTO
1,09,8401,17,420
Insurance
54,4477,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15025,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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