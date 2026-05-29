In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Virtus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3