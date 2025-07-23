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HONDA City Mileage

₹11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.3
4
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Honda City Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.8 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.4 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual17.8 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic18.4 kmpl

Honda City Variants Wise Mileage

Honda City price starts at ₹ 11.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City comes in 14 variants. Honda City's top variant is ZX Petrol CVT.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
14 Variants Available
City SV Petrol MT
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.95 Lakhs*
City V Petrol MT
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.7 Lakhs*
City Elegant Edition MT
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.8 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda City Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 20 kmpl
Check OffersVerna MileageCityvsVerna
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 17.99 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 18.73-20.32 kmpl
Check OffersSlavia MileageCityvsSlavia
UPCOMING
Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched New Slavia DetailsView upcoming Cars
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 18.70 - 19.62 kmpl
Check OffersVirtus MileageCityvsVirtus
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
Range: 315 km
Check OffersTigor EV RangeCityvsTigor EV

Honda City Visual Comparison

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Honda City User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

A perfect blend of style , Comfort and efficiency
Honda City is impressive with its attractive aerodynamic styling, it has LED lights, bolted front grille, refined grille which gives it a premium look. Performance-wise it is a smooth and responsive drive, powered by 1.5 and IVTC petrol engines or an effective diesel with other manual or CBT turn mission. Perfect quality refinement for city and highway driving, well tuned suspension, experienced room plus interior and advanced features like touch screen and connected contact in 4 statement system. My leges with the petrol variant is commendable. Overall the style, comfort and performance of Honda City is balanced, making it popular among families and driving enthusiasts.
By: Aman kumar (Jul 23, 2025)
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