Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT is 45 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Max Torque: 143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT is 19.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less