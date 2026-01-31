Bentley unveils Bentayga X Concept at FAT Ice Race

Bentley has used the FAT Ice Race in Zell am See as a testing ground for a new idea: how far the Bentayga can be pushed beyond its existing luxury-performance brief. The answer comes in the form of the Bentayga X Concept, a one-off study designed to explore the appetite for a significantly more off-road-focused Bentley SUV.

Revealed during the Alpine Motorsport Festival, the concept also marks the beginning of a multi-year collaboration between Bentley and FAT International.

The unseen side of Bentayga

According to Bentley, the Bentayga range already splits its strengths across different models. The standard SUV balances comfort and capability, the Speed prioritises performance, and the Extended Wheelbase focuses on rear-seat luxury. The Bentayga X Concept shifts attention to a third area: extreme off-road ability.

While still recognisably a Bentayga, the concept reworks the SUV’s proportions and hardware to handle tougher terrain than any production version currently offers.

Mechanical base remains familiar

The Bentayga X Concept is built on the Bentayga Speed platform, retaining the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 650 PS. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Key chassis systems such as air suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride, the brand’s 48V active anti-roll system, are carried over, but the physical setup has been altered extensively to suit off-road use.

Dimension changes

The biggest changes are to the stance. The SUV sits on forged 22-inch single-piece wheels from Brixton, paired with large-profile off-road tyres. Track width has been increased by 120 mm, while ride height is raised by 55 mm, improving both stability and suspension travel.

The wheel arches have been pushed outward by 40 mm to accommodate the wider setup. Bentley claims the changes deliver a wading depth of over 550 mm and ground clearance just under 310 mm, figures well beyond the standard Bentayga’s capabilities.

Function-led exterior additions

Unlike some concept cars, the Bentayga X Concept keeps its exterior additions purposeful. A roof rack with storage and four auxiliary spotlights is intended for long off-road journeys, with the display vehicle even carrying a small electric go-kart from the FAT Karting League to demonstrate cargo capacity.

These additions increase the overall height of the SUV to 2.49 metres. At the back, the Akrapovic titanium exhaust remains, while twin front towing eyes underline the concept’s recovery-focused design.

Part of a broader FAT Ice Race showcase

The Bentayga X Concept appears alongside a wider Bentley display at the FAT Ice Race, which blends competitive motorsport with automotive culture. The brand’s presence includes the Continental GT S and GTC S, a Bentayga Speed, and the Speed Six Continuation Series Car Zero from Mulliner.

Bentley’s involvement will continue at future FAT events, including the Big Sky Ice Race in Montana later this year.

While Bentley has stopped short of confirming a production model, the Bentayga X Concept signals that the brand is actively considering a tougher, more adventurous interpretation of its flagship SUV.

