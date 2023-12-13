In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Bentley
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8