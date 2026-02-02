Bentley Bentayga X Concept revealed as a hardcore off-road SUV study

Building hardcore, off-roader versions of production models is all the rage among premium brands today. Not wanting to miss out on the fun, Bentley is considering developing its own rugged offerings. To this end, the Crewe-based luxury marque has revealed the Bentley Bentayga X Concept to test the waters and see if a production version is viable in the market.

Unveiled for the FAT Ice Race in Salzburg, Austria, the new Bentley concept is a beefier version of the Bentayga Speed, the flagship performance model from the brand’s SUV lineup. Designed to explore the off-road capabilities of the Bentayga platform, it comes with a range of hardware changes and enhancements to make the SUV actually capable of running off the beaten track.

Bentley Bentayga X Concept: Off-road capable hardware and equipment

Forged 22-inch Brixton alloy wheels paired with high-profile off-road tyres underline the concept’s rugged intent

Bentley has widened the SUV’s track width by 120 mm for better stability on uneven patches. To accommodate the wider stance, the wheel arches have been moved outboard by 40 mm. Ride height has been raised by 55 mm to maximise suspension travel and ground clearance. These changes result in an increased ground clearance right under the 310 mm mark and a wading depth of over 550 mm.

The Bentayga X rides on forged 22-inch alloys from Brixton wrapped in a set of large aspect ratio off-road tyres. The SUV concept further features a range of visual changes that add to the vibe, including a go-kart-equipped storage rack and auxiliary spotlights mounted on the roof. The titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust has been carried over, while twin towing eyes have been added up front.

Bentley Bentayga X Concept: Familiar V8 thrills

The concept retains the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the Bentayga Speed, producing 650 PS

The Bentayga X Concept carries over the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Bentayga Speed. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this power unit sends 650 PS (~641 bhp) to all four wheels. Despite its increased clearance, the concept retains the Bentayga Speed’s air suspension and active anti-roll bar system, although it will likely be geared towards off-road performance over track-worthy dynamics.

