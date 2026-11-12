Bentley unveils bespoke Bentayga and Supersports for Remembrance Day

Bentley has unveiled two bespoke cars for the UK's Remembrance Day commemorations. The 2026 tributes are a Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Artenara and a Supersports. Known within the company as the ‘Poppy Cars’, they have appeared at events in Crewe and at the Anglesey circuit.

Artwork inspired by a wartime poem

Bentley's design team created the cars with BeReady, an employee-led network supporting veterans, reservists and their families. The designs draw on John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields, which remembers fallen soldiers and urges the living to defend the freedoms for which they fought.

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Poppies and other symbolic details cover the cars' exteriors, tracing a journey from destruction to hope and remembrance. Flowers growing across a battlefield and larks in flight represent life enduring through adversity. The artwork also remembers the fallen as ordinary people with loved ones, and calls on future generations to uphold the values they defended.

Robin Page, Director of Design at Bentley Motors, said, “Design is often judged by what it looks like, but its greatest value lies in how it makes us feel. These cars were created to inspire reflection, serving as a visible reminder that remembrance is not confined to a single day, but is a legacy that must be carried forward and shared by each generation."

Crewe and Anglesey events

The cars attended Bentley's Remembrance service in Crewe before joining Mission Motorsport's Race of Remembrance at the Anglesey circuit. They later returned to Crewe for an employee gathering. Manufacturing staff also crocheted poppies to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

Remembering colleagues

The project is especially significant for BeReady, one of Bentley's five Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging networks. It also marks the annual tribute to 17 colleagues killed when a bomb struck Crewe 86 years ago while they were building the Merlin Aero Engine.

Chris Cole, Bentley’s Product Line Director, said, “Every detail has been thoughtfully created to honour those who served, creating a lasting symbol of remembrance, respect and appreciation. Unveiled in the same year that Bentley was awarded Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) status, the highest recognition available to employers supporting the Armed Forces community, the vehicles underscore the company's enduring commitment to veterans, reservists, serving personnel and their families."

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