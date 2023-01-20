Bentley Bentayga Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bentley Bentayga comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Bentayga measures 5,125 mm in length, 2,222 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The ground clearance of Bentayga is 180. A five-seat model, Bentley Bentayga sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bentley Bentayga price starts at ₹ 4.1 Cr and goes upto ₹ 4.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Bentley Bentayga comes in 1 variants. Bentley Bentayga top variant price is ₹ 4.1 Cr.
₹4.1 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic