Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure launched in India at 6 Crores

Bentley has announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors. The luxury manufacturer has brought the Bentayga EWB SUV to India in Azure trim. It is priced at 6 crores (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price can fluctuate depending on factors like exchange rate, government taxes and customizations that the owner opts for.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 13:42 PM
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is 180 mm longer than the standard Bentayga.
The difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is the extended wheelbase. Bentley has extended the wheelbase of the luxury SUV by 180 mm. The standard Bentayga has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm whereas the EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm. Because of this, the length now measures 5,322 mm.

The luxurious theme is continued to the interior as well. So, there are premium materials used for the up-market feel.
The increased length is added to the rear door so the rear occupants will be able to take the advantage of the added legroom. Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats that can be adjusted in 22 ways which come with a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.

The Bentayga EWB comes with a new front grille and polished 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. There are quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel and Advanced Driver Aids System. Moreover, there is also all-wheel steering. At fast, highway speeds the system makes a small adjustment to the direction of the travel of the rear wheels, in tandem with the direct steering inputs from the driver to the front wheels. This increases high-speed stability and improves handling when driving through sweeping bends. At low speeds, the all-wheel steering has the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, and increasing agility in tight urban environments making parking noticeably easier. This is achieved by steering the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels. The system provides a turning circle which is smaller than that of a standard wheelbase Bentayga 7 per cent.

Powering the massive luxury SUV is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 582 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the Bentayga EWB is 290 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 13:42 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentayga
