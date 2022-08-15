HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Edition Production Kicked Off

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition features lofted quilting, intricate veneer and metal overlays, and offers a Bentley’s Diamond Illumination.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM
Bentley Motors has achieved a sign-off required to begin production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition for as soon as the workers return to the factory after summer shutdown. The model combines hand-made craftsmanship and comfort. It requires over 132 hours to handcraft the new flagship Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition by the skilled craftspeople at home of Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory in Crewe, England.

On the inside, the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition features lofted quilting, intricate veneer and metal overlays, and offers a Bentley’s Diamond Illumination. Over 50% of customer orders for the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase include the Bentley Airline Seat Specification or Bentley Diamond Illumination. Around 30% of customers prefer the extended paint range, metal overlays in the veneer and open pore wood.

(Also read | Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion)

Features such as Bentley Diamond Illumination demonstrate how technology combines with contemporary craftsmanship to deliver incredibly modern design in luxurious materials. With 24 billion trim combinations and a total number of possible specifications going up to trillions, the cabin of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is capable of offering the most individual Bentayga ever.

The new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Edition will make its UK public debut at this year’s Southampton Boat Show between September 16 and 25. Bentley Motors has been confirmed as the exclusive luxury automotive partner for Britain’s largest international boat festival.

In a separate development, Bentley will return to the Monterey Car Week with a showcase of 103 of its cars to mark the brand's 103rd anniversary at the motor show. The event will also see the global reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Batur - an exclusive, handcrafted, coachbuilt car which is due to be unveiled at Bentley’s renowned Signature Party for several of its guests on August 20.

Other cars that will join the Mulliner Batur at the Monterey Car Week include the Blower Car Zero, the first car in the company's Continuation Series, the Bacalar and examples of Mulliner versions of the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 11:30 AM IST
