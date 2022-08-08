HT Auto
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion

The final four Bentley Bacalars are now in the last phases of preparation in Mulliner's Crewe workshop.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 14:24 PM
Bentley Mulliner is working on the final completion stage of an exclusive hand-crafted series of 12 rarest Bentley Bacalars. The latest coachbuilding program by Mulliner marks its return to making exclusive Bentley series. The latest coachbuilding program involves 12 two-seat, open-air luxury Bacalars, of which eight have already been handed over to their owners around the world. Each of these Bacalars feature unique colour designed by its customers.

The final four Bentley Bacalars are now in the last phases of preparation in Mulliner's Crewe workshop for transport and delivery. With each car taking around six months to complete, the last tasks and quality checks will mark the end of a long and incredibly detailed process to craft each Bacalar according to each of its owner's wishes.

(Also read | This one-off Bentley to go for auction to benefit cancer research)

In its latest coachbuilding program, the Bacalars get a roofless Barchetta design with all-new and highly muscular coachwork, while owners can choose from a myriad of options and materials. As with every car in the series, strictly limited to 12 examples, all cars have had every detail specified by their owners, and as such are totally bespoke to them.

Each Bacalar featuring a carbon fibre body is finished in a bespoke paint colour for each individual customer with no two cars being the same. The cars ride on unique 22-inch Tri-Finish wheels, with polished faces, dark grey satin spokes and accent highlights, complementing the exterior.

Each unique design details and features in the cabin can emphasise the coachbuilt character of the car, with an almost infinite number of ways for the 12 customers to express their personal taste and commission a unique interior. “Designing a Bacalar is an exercise in imagination, with the material, colour and finish of practically every interior and exterior surface being bespoke," said Maria Mulder, Head of Colour, Materials and Finishes at Bentley.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bacalar Bentley Bacalar
