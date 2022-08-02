This one-off Bentley to go for auction to benefit cancer research

This custom-made Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible will go for auction next year and the body of the car will be signed by notable sports, entertainment and celebrity figures.

Bentley and SagerStrong Foundation have collaborated to create a one-off Bentley model to pay tribute to the late hall of fame sportscaster Craig Sager. This custom-made Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible will go for auction next year and the body of the car will be signed by notable sports, entertainment and celebrity figures. The money that will be received from its sale will be given to SagerStrong Foundation to fight against blood cancer

The exterior design of the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible has been inspired by Sager’s flare and bright blazers. Bentley informs that the body design reflects the way Sager saw the world that is ‘through rose-coloured glasses.’ Retail Marketing Manager, Bentley Motors, Scott Reynolds said, “Our interpretation of “clothing" the Continental GT Speed Convertible in something Craig would have worn honours him and his vibrant, enduringly positive, and uplifting spirit."

Stacy Sager, wife of Craig Sager, worked together with Bentley to create this model. “Craig had a deep-rooted passion for craftsmanship, it was reflected in the suits he had tailored and the cars he chose to drive. If he were here today, he would be driving the family around, top-down, smiling ear to ear in this perfect representation of his beautiful and powerful spirit," added Sager.

The Mulliner team was able to mimic the flower pattern to complement the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible’s shape, including its power and haunch lines. The car features a 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine that produces a power output of 650 bhp. The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and offers a top speed of 334 kmph.

