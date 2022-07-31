HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley Earns 398 Million Euros Operating Profits In First Half Of 2022

Bentley earns 398 million euros operating profits in first half of 2022

Bentley's return on sales also reached a record 23.3 per cent during the first six months of the current year which is a growth from 13.4 per cent the previous year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 10:00 AM
Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared that despite the global economic hiccups, Bentley showed financial consistency. (Bentley)
Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared that despite the global economic hiccups, Bentley showed financial consistency. (Bentley)
Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared that despite the global economic hiccups, Bentley showed financial consistency. (Bentley)
Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared that despite the global economic hiccups, Bentley showed financial consistency.

Bentley Motors shared its financial results for the first half of 2022 in which the ultra-premium automaker earned operating profits of 398 million euros which is up by 124 per cent compared to the same period in the preceding year. Bentley's turnover grew from €1.324 billion during the first half of 2021 to €1.707 billion. The company also earned revenue of 213,000 euros, largely due to increased levels of personalisation, per car. Last year, this figure stood at 186,000 euros.

Bentley's return on sales also reached a record 23.3 per cent during the first six months of the current year which is a growth from 13.4 per cent the previous year. The company observed that the Bentayga luxury SUV became the best-selling model as it claimed 40 per cent of total sales. The latest Flying Spur sedan accounted for 27 per cent of the entire sales and the Continental GT Grand Tourer registered 33 per cent of the total sales.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Bentley pushes back its first electric car launch till 2026: Report )

Bentley sales have increased by 33 per cent in Europe and 44 per cent in the United Kingdom year-to-date, after the introduction of the Continental GT Speed. The United States remained the company’s strongest market, however, China's sales were impacted by extended Covid-19 lockdowns. Globally, the brand's year-to-date sales increased by 3 per cent to 7,398 models, up from 7,199 during the same period last year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Bentley jumps on the NFT bandwagon, explores a range of digital application )

Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared that despite the global economic hiccups, Bentley showed financial consistency as the company is in the process of reinventing itself with the Beyond100 strategy. “In particular, a significant increase in demand and capitalisation of our Mulliner personalisation programme has driven record return on sales, and continued global interest in the freshest model line in the luxury sector has resulted in record high revenues," added Hallmark. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Bentley Auto sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to ₹2.4 lakh
Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to 2.4 lakh
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city