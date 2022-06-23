HT Auto
Bentley jumps on the NFT bandwagon, explores a range of digital applications

Bentley will release only 208 units of its NFTs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM
British luxury car marquee Bentley becomes the latest car brand to jump on the bandwagon of NFT or non-fungible tokens. The automaker follows the other car brands such as Rolls-Royce, Hyundai, Lamborghini, Mahindra, MG Motor, and McLaren to join the NFT party. The automaker has announced that it will introduce its NFTs in September this year. The company claims that it will launch a limited number of 208 NFTs on the carbon-neutral Polygon network in September this year.

Bentley also revealed that the 208 number has a special meaning to the brand as it is both the top speed of its fastest grand tourer Continental GT Speed. Also, this is the production number of the iconic R-Type Continental from 1952, which inspired the modern design philosophy of the car manufacturer.

Bentley has not said much about its upcoming NFT. However, it revealed that the NFT will come as a piece of artwork that has been created by Bentley Design. Also, the company added that owners of Bentley NFT will be treated to exclusive community opportunities, rewards and unique utilities as well, which would be announced soon. The automaker further said that the fund collected by selling these NFTs will be used for philanthropic efforts. It is claimed to support the students interested in engineering, design, and manufacturing as well as organizations working to increase sustainability efforts.

Apart from the NFT, Bentley is also exploring several other digital applications. These include online gaming, Metaverse applications, and blockchain technology usage across the organization.

Alain Favey, Bentley’s board member for sales and marketing said that Bentley customers are living their lives online, purchasing luxury goods with digital currency, and establishing businesses in the Metaverse. "We’ve always engaged our customers where they explore their passions, and today that means being present in digital marketplaces and offering NFT assets," Favey further added.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Continental GT Bentley Bentayga luxury car
