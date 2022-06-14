Bentley Flying Spur S, brand's first hybrid product with 'S' badge, breaks cover

The Bentley Flying Spur S is the first S model which will be offered with a V6 hybrid or 4.0-litre V8 powertrains.

Bentley introduced the newest member of its S range, the Flying Spur S, which will make its official debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Bentley Flying Spur S is the first S model from the ultra-premium automaker which will be offered with a V6 hybrid or 4.0-litre V8 powertrains. Bentley also stated that this is the first time in the brand's history that an ‘S’ badge has been applied to a hybrid product.

With two choices of powertrains, Bentley with this model promises smooth and effortless performance. The one with the 4.0-litre V8 powertrain under the hood will generate a power output of 550 PS and a peak torque of 770 Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 4 seconds and the top speed of this variant of Flying Spur S is 318 kmph.

The automaker explained that the car features Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard which is capable of applying up to 1300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds in order to keep the body flat and stable under spirited cornering. Bentley has introduced electronic all-wheel steering as standard.

The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem has been embroidered on the headrest of each seat of the car.

Bentley stated the hybrid variant of the Flying Spur S as the city-based or environmentally-focused model. The system is a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor that is capable of delivering a power output of 544 PS and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. This trim can touch the 100 kmph speed mark in 4.1 seconds. The Bentley Flying Spur S in hybrid form can drive up to 41 km in the electric mode.

Focusing on the design of the new Flying Spur S, the Bentley team has kept a sporty exterior with glossy black lower bumper grilles, dark-tinted headlamps and rear lights, black quad tailpipe finishers and distinctive S badging on the front fenders. The new model gets two options in terms of wheels where one is a 22-inch with five Y-shaped spokes and the other is the 21-inch tri-spoke wheel design.

Bentley has kept the interior of the new Flying Spur S model luxurious and versatile. The company informed the model will come with performance-focused two-tone colour splits and with a combination of smooth hide and soft-napped Dinamica. The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem has been embroidered on the headrest of each seat of the car.

