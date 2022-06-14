Bentley Flying Spur S, brand's first hybrid product with 'S' badge, breaks cover
Bentley introduced the newest member of its S range, the Flying Spur S, which will make its official debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Bentley Flying Spur S is the first S model from the ultra-premium automaker which will be offered with a V6 hybrid or 4.0-litre V8 powertrains. Bentley also stated that this is the first time in the brand's history that an ‘S’ badge has been applied to a hybrid product.
With two choices of powertrains, Bentley with this model promises smooth and effortless performance. The one with the 4.0-litre V8 powertrain under the hood will generate a power output of 550 PS and a peak torque of 770 Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 4 seconds and the top speed of this variant of Flying Spur S is 318 kmph.
The automaker explained that the car features Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard which is capable of applying up to 1300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds in order to keep the body flat and stable under spirited cornering. Bentley has introduced electronic all-wheel steering as standard.
Bentley stated the hybrid variant of the Flying Spur S as the city-based or environmentally-focused model. The system is a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor that is capable of delivering a power output of 544 PS and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. This trim can touch the 100 kmph speed mark in 4.1 seconds. The Bentley Flying Spur S in hybrid form can drive up to 41 km in the electric mode.
Focusing on the design of the new Flying Spur S, the Bentley team has kept a sporty exterior with glossy black lower bumper grilles, dark-tinted headlamps and rear lights, black quad tailpipe finishers and distinctive S badging on the front fenders. The new model gets two options in terms of wheels where one is a 22-inch with five Y-shaped spokes and the other is the 21-inch tri-spoke wheel design.
Bentley has kept the interior of the new Flying Spur S model luxurious and versatile. The company informed the model will come with performance-focused two-tone colour splits and with a combination of smooth hide and soft-napped Dinamica. The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem has been embroidered on the headrest of each seat of the car.