HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bentley Ev Its First Ever May Be Monster On Wheels, Hit 100 Kmph In 1.5 Sec

Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec

Bentley EV may the quickest production car ever but believe it or not, that may be a problem. Bentley says brutality of acceleration is not what defines it.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 09:00 AM
Bentley is determined to cater to the needs of its customer base to go electric and wants to offer a capable EV that is every bit as opulent as any of its siblings.
Bentley is determined to cater to the needs of its customer base to go electric and wants to offer a capable EV that is every bit as opulent as any of its siblings.
Bentley is determined to cater to the needs of its customer base to go electric and wants to offer a capable EV that is every bit as opulent as any of its siblings.
Bentley is determined to cater to the needs of its customer base to go electric and wants to offer a capable EV that is every bit as opulent as any of its siblings.

It is absolutely no secret that Bentley is working on its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) model but while a number of luxury and super luxury car manufacturers have either taken the dive or plan to dive into the world of electric mobility, trust Bentley to stay true to its core principals of a car that is as enormously opulent as it is vastly capable. Expected to hit select markets come 2025, the first-ever Bentley EV could well be the quickest production vehicle in the world with reports suggesting capabilities of hitting 100 kmph in just 1.5 seconds.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹1.5Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Pause. Let that sink in. Zero to 100 kmph in 1.5 seconds!

Speaking to Auto News Europe, Bentley Chief Executive Adrian Hallmark highlighted how the EV being developed by his company could set new records in sprint times even if it isn't exactly meant for drag races anywhere in the world. Which Bentley is, we ask? And Hallmark is well aware of the clientele. After all, just because the Bentley EV can, should it? “From a 0 to 60 mph point of view there are diminishing returns. The problem is, it’s uncomfortable. And then it just becomes nauseous," he reportedly said. But there could still be a balance in the form of varying acceleration modes. "You can have 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds. Or it can be switched to 1.5 seconds. For us it would not be the brutality of acceleration that can define us."

(Also read: Bentley updates Bentayga SUV with longer wheelbase, first-class aircraft seats)

But while Bentley EV could be a ripper of a sprinter, it may have a massive silent roar as well because of a power output expected to be in excess of 1,400 hp. "If we’re 650 hp now with GT Speed, we will be double that with the BEV," Hallmark reportedly said.

What this may mean is that there is a massive focus on ensuring some extremely impressive overtaking moves while still focusing on passenger comfort as Bentley always has. The model would be based on VW Group’s Premium Performance Electric (PPE) platform but it is not yet known what body shape and type the Bentley EV would take. What can be fairly assumed though is that like with all Bentley models, the Bentley EV too would command a massive premium. Interestingly though, some reports in the past have indicated a base price of around 250,000 euros (approximately 2.03 crore) for the Bentley EV which, if true, could mean this model won't be the most expensive Bentley ever. But do note though that official pricing would only be available at launch and that in itself is nearly three years away.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: Bentley EV Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 face software glitch that may affect parking brakes
Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 face software glitch that may affect parking brakes
Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12
Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12
Ford backs call to ban petrol, diesel cars sales in Europe by 2035. Here's why
Ford backs call to ban petrol, diesel cars sales in Europe by 2035. Here's why
100 electric buses likely to join Delhi's public transport fleet next week
100 electric buses likely to join Delhi's public transport fleet next week

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city