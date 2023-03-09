Lamborghini Urus Performante Specifications

Lamborghini Urus Performante comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Urus Performante measures 5,137 mm in length, 2,026 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,006 mm. The ground clearance of Urus Performante is 158 mm. A five-seat model, Lamborghini Urus Performante sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less