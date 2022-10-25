HT Auto
Bentley Bentayga EWB production begins, priced at ultra expensive $230,000

Bentley Bentayga EWB currently contributes 40 per cent of the SUV's total sales.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 16:57 PM
Bentley Bentayga EWB comes with 24 billion customisation options.
British luxury car marquee Bentley has commenced production of the Bentayga EWB, which comes as the long-wheelbase variant of the car. Priced at $230,000, which is equivalent to more than 1.90 crore at the current exchange rate, the Bentley Bentayga EWB comes promising 180 mm of additional wheelbase that ensures more space and luxurious comfort for the occupants. The automaker has said that the production of the SUV has kicked off at the company's facility in Crewe in the UK. The OEM has also said that deliveries of the SUV have commenced as well.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB SUV comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that is good to churn out 542 hp of peak power and 770 Nm of mammoth torque output. The engine can propel the luxury SUV to 96 kmph from a standstill position in 4.5 seconds and at a top speed of 290 kmph.

The automaker claims that the Bentley Bentayga EWB is focused on much more than just performance. The additional wheelbase has resulted in changes to the underfloor, side panels and roof as well. The company also claims that this additional space has resulted in a dramatic increase in interior space on the second row. The car comes available in both four and five-seater configurations. Also, there is a 4+1 layout, which has two sculpted rear seats with a small jump seat between them for taking a third occupant in the rear for short journeys.

Bentley has not limited the luxurious comfort level to these only. Customers who seek more luxury can order the Bentayga EWB with optional Airline Seat specifications. This comes with reclining rear seats that can recline to 40 degrees. Also, this package includes functions like Seat Auto Climate and Postural Adjustment along with additional cushioning, backrest bolster adjustment, heated rear doors and centre armrest. Bentley claims the car is available with 24 billion customisation options.

