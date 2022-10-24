Mercedes-Benz EQG to stay body-on-frame, promises phenomenal performance

Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to be one of the most attractive models from the German luxury car brand when it launches. The EQG comes as an all-electric iteration of the mighty G-Class. Already showcased in its concept avatar, the Mercedes-Benz EQG all-electric SUV is expected to come without any major change from the standard internal combustion engine-powered G-Class. MotorTrend claims the car will come with a body-on-frame architecture with solid axles, and it would come with more off-roading capability than most owners would explore. Overall, the EQG would come as a unique electric offering from the brand, claims the report.

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Kallenius has said that the G-Wagon is a car everybody wants. “It has cult status. It is unique. The G will always remain a G. By definition with its off-road capabilities, it is not on a platform, it is its own vehicle, full stop, and it will remain its own vehicle," he added.

The report claims that Mercedes-Benz CEO has driven the electric G-Wagon prototype around an off-road proving grounds facility in Austria. He appeared excited about the SUV. As Kallenius said, the EQG will have superior off-road credentials compared to the current ICE-powered G-Class. “It was mindboggling. I know I'm raising expectations here, but I was so excited stepping out of that car that I cannot wait for the electric G to come. It was so competent, so easy to ride in. It will have phenomenal performance on and off the road, coupled with the most energy dense battery we can find in a vehicle that is slightly aerodynamically challenged in terms of its drive co-efficient," he said.

Speaking further about the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG, the automaker's top boss said that the car brand would launch a higher density and larger capacity battery pack one year after the EQG's arrival. The EQG is slated to hit the market sometime in 2024, and the new larger, and improved battery pack will launch in 2025. This battery pack would rely on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) technology. This would allow the battery 20-40 per cent higher energy density than the standard battery pack.

