HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure All Set To Make India Debut Tomorrow

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow

The 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure (EWB) will be officially launched in the country on Friday. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure is often referred to as the most opulent SUV from Bentley and offers even more space for passengers at the back than the standard Bentley Bentayga that had made its global debut back in August of 2020.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure promises even more luxury while continuing to offer a super-capable drive.
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure promises even more luxury while continuing to offer a super-capable drive.
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure promises even more luxury while continuing to offer a super-capable drive.
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure promises even more luxury while continuing to offer a super-capable drive.

The Bentley Bentayga Azure (EWB) is 180 mm longer than the Bentley Bentayga and had been unveiled to the world for the first time in May of last year with production starting in October. It has a wheelbase of 3,1755 mm as against 2,995 mm on the Bentayga. But it isn't just the promise of more space that the Bentayga Azure (EWB) promises. The SUV gets three options for seat layouts - a five-seat structure, a four plus one layout with a jump seat in the middle back and the usual four-seat layout. Comfort highlights include a 16-way adjustment functionality, heating, ventilation and five massage programmes. There is also an optional Airline Seat Specification which allows the backrests to recline by up to 40 degrees. There are also highlights such as Seat Auto Climate, Postural Adjustment, additional cushion and backrest bolster adjustment, plus heated rear door and centre armrests.

A look inside the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.
A look inside the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.
A look inside the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.
A look inside the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.

On the outside, there is not much to set the Bentayga EWB apart from the standard Bentayga, apart from larger doors and new grille design. The SUV stands on 22-inch alloy wheels.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In terms of mechanics, the Bentayga EWB gets rear-wheel steering system which improves the turning abilities of the vehicle. A 48V active roll system is carried forward and so is the 4.0-litre 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine which helps it produce 542 bhp and offer 770 Nm of torque. The Bentley Bentayga is touted as the fastest SUV on the planet and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is at 290 kmph.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentayga Bentayga
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here with hybrid powertrains
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here with hybrid powertrains

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city