HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Cng, Hybrid & Electric Cars Propel India's Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales In June, Reveals Fada Data

CNG, hybrid & electric cars propel India's passenger vehicle retail sales in June, reveals FADA data

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2026, 10:10 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India recorded nearly 29% YoY growth in June, while alternative fuel-powered vehicles contributed over 40% to the total PV sales.

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki's CNG cars witnessed a 40% jump in bookings in June 2026.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki's CNG cars witnessed a 40% jump in bookings in June 2026.
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility

India's passenger vehicle retail sales witnessed nearly 29% year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2026, while alternative fuel-powered vehicles propelled the momentum, amid the fuel price hikes in the wake of the Middle East conflict. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body of automobile dealers in India, on Monday revealed that India's car retail sales rose 28.6% in June 2026, as compared to the year-ago period.

The FADA data has revealed that in June 2026, the Indian car retail sales were 410,853 units, up by 28.63% from 319,412 units recorded in the same month last year. The month-on-month (MoM) sales also increased by 2.05%, as in May this year, the retail PV sales were 402,591 units. Between April and June this year, the Indian passenger vehicle market recorded 12,55,933 units, as compared to 10,24,101 units, marking a 22.64% YoY growth.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹13.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
₹10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon CNG
₹8.30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Staria Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric
₹50 Lakhs - 60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹65,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Compact Electric Suv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Compact Electric SUV
₹10.50 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz G-class Electric (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
₹3.10 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹4,05,400/ month
Check Eligibility

The alternative fuel-powered vehicles, including the CNG, hybrid and electric cars, propelled the growth significantly, as these vehicles' share in total sales crossed the 40% threshold for the first time, recording a 40.35% stake. The CNG cars contributed 24.33% to the total sales, while the hybrids contributed 8.27%. The pure electric cars contributed 7.75% to the total PV sales in India last month.

This surge in the retail sales of CNG, hybrid and electric cars came after the Indian government raised petrol and diesel prices at least four times in May 2026, citing the soaring crude oil prices that were linked to the Middle East conflict. Besides that, the growing confusion and uncertainties around the ethanol-blended petrol have propelled many customers to opt for these alternative fuel-powered vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, the number one carmaker in India, in terms of manufacturing and sales, said last month that bookings for its CNG cars surged by 40% since the fuel price hikes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2026, 10:10 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.