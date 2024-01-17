Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, features and specs compared

Royal Enfield has been leading the 350 cc segment for a very long time now. Several manufacturers have tried breaching the segment but they have not been able to crack it. This time Jawa is trying once again with their new motorcycle. It is simply called the Jawa 350 and will be competing directly against the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Here is a price, features, specifications and hardware comparison.

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine specs

The Jawa 350 uses the larger 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 22.26 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield is using its J-platform engine for the Classic 350. It is a 349 cc long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled. It is capable of pushing out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The all-new Jawa 350 motorcycle commands higher ground clearance and power-packed packed performance.

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Hardware

Jawa 350 uses 35 mm telescopic forks in the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear with 5 steps of adjustability. On the other hand, the Classic 350 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks and a 6-step twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are performed by a 280 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear for the Jawa 350. Royal Enfield uses a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc or a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. Where the Jawa gets dual-channel ABS as standard, the Classic 350 gets single-channel ABS on the lower variant and dual-channel ABS on the higher ones.

Even though the Classic 350 has entered a new generation it is quite difficult to differentiate the new bike from the old one. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

In terms of features, both motorcycles use an analogue speedometer, side-stand cut-off and halogen lighting elements. RE does take a step ahead with a small digital readout that can show a digital fuel readout, Eco indicator, Service due indicator and Trip F.

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

The Jawa 350 is priced at ₹2.15 lakh whereas Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

