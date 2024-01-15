New Jawa 350 launched in India at 2.15 lakh, gets larger engine & new chassis

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the new Jawa 350 motorcycle in India on Monday at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as a heavily revised version of the Jawa Standard and commands an additional premium of close to ₹12,000. The newly launched retro-themed motorcycle comes based on a revised chassis and is powered by a larger engine.

Jawa 350: Design

On the design front, the new Jawa 350 motorcycle comes slightly different compared to its predecessor. While the overall silhouette of the motorcycle remains almost unchanged, there are subtle updates that make it look bold and beefier than before. The fenders look more pronounced than before. The seat looks to have received a thicker foam ensuring better riding comfort. The tyres wrapping around the multi-spoke wheels have become chunkier.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has added new paint options to the Jawa 350. It gets a new Mystique Orange paint scheme while retaining the old Maroon and Black trims.

Watch: Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review

Jawa 350: Dimension

The all-new 350 cc retro-themed motorcycle comes dimensionally updated. It now gets a higher 178 mm ground clearance, while the seat height is at 802 mm. The motorcycle comes with a longer wheelbase as well, measuring 1,449 mm.

Dimensionally, its predecessor had 165 mm of ground clearance, 765 mm of seat height and 1,368 mm of wheelbase, which means the new Jawa 350 comes longer and taller than the previous model. The new Jawa 350 also comes heavier than the previous model, as it comes with a kerb weight of 194 kg compared to the predecessor's 182 kg.

Jawa 350: Powertrain

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles claims the motorcycle is built on a new dual-cradle chassis, which has added extra weight to the new Jawa 350. Powering the new Jawa 350 motorcycle is a larger 334 c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the smaller 294 cc powerplant. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It churns out 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.

Jawa 350: Wheels

The new Jawa 350 runs on wider tyres - 100/90 section at the front and 130/80 section at the rear, while the 18-17 inch diameter of the old-school multi-spoke wheels remains unchanged.

First Published Date: