Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets two new colourways with hand-painted pinstripes
- Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the Bullet 350. Both of them come with hand-painted silver pinstripes.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in new Military Silver Red colour scheme.
Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes to the Bullet 350. They are Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red. What makes these colourways special is the fact that they come with silver pinstripes which are hand-painted. The new colours will sit below Standard models and will be priced at ₹1.79 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 24 Jan 2024, 15:01 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS