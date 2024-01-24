HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Gets Two New Colourways With Hand Painted Pinstripes

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets two new colourways with hand-painted pinstripes

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 15:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the Bullet 350. Both of them come with hand-painted silver pinstripes.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in new Military Silver Red colour scheme.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in new Military Silver Red colour scheme.

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes to the Bullet 350. They are Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red. What makes these colourways special is the fact that they come with silver pinstripes which are hand-painted. The new colours will sit below Standard models and will be priced at 1.79 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2024, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.