Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?

When Royal Enfield introduced the J-platform for its 350 cc motorcycles, people were a bit hesitant at first. However, the massive improvements that the J-platform brought to the motorcycles did eventually pay off. The latest motorcycle to adopt this new platform is the Bullet 350 . It is not a surprise that the new Bullet 350 now shares quite a lot of things with the Classic 350 based on the J platform. However, there are still a few differences between the two motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Looks

Royal Enfield has retained the iconic design language of the Bullet 350. The motorcycle is being sold in five colours, out of which three are more evolved versions of the previous colours. In fact, Royal Enfield also carried forward the “Standard" moniker for the Bullet 350. The fuel tank is still pin-striped by an artist and the badging is also the same as the previous Bullet.

On the other hand, the Classic looks retro but not old, it retains its charm with the premium paint schemes and even has a Chrome variant on offer. The Classic does come with a split seat setup where the rear seat is removable.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Riding triangle

The riding triangle of the Bullet 350 is more upright and comfortable when compared to the Classic 350. This is because of the taller handlebar and the seat which has more padding.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Subtle cosmetic changes

Royal Enfield has made subtle differences between the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350. For instance, the rear tail lamp housing is slightly different and so is the rear fender. The hood on the headlamp is missing on the Bullet 350. The Bullet 350 uses a single-piece seat whereas the Classic 350 has a split-seat setup. Apart from this, the side panel on the Bullet 350 is circular whereas on the Classic 350, it has an oval shape.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

Surprisingly, Royal Enfield is not offering alloy wheels and tubeless tyres with the new Bullet 350. On the other hand, some variants of Classic 350 do come with tubeless tyres with alloy wheels which ensures peace of mind in case of a puncture. The manufacturer isn't even offering alloy wheels as an accessory for the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Prices

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is offered in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at ₹1.73 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh and ₹2.16 lakh respectively. Then there is the Classic 350 which is also offered in five variants - Redditch which is the most affordable one at ₹1.94 lakh, followed by Halcyon which starts at ₹1.96 lakh, then there is Signals priced at ₹2.14 lakh. The Dark series costs ₹2.21 lakh and the top-end Chrome series is priced at ₹2.25 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

