New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh, bookings open

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be sold in three colour variants - Military Red and Black, Standard Maroon and Black, and Black Gold. The Military colours are the most affordable priced at ₹1.73 lakh, followed by the Standard version priced at ₹1.97 lakh, while the top-spec Black Gold variant is priced at ₹2.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Bookings are now open for the new Bullet 350 in India.

The 2023 Bullet 350 might look the same as the previous UCE version but the brand has made some significant upgrades that are not as obvious as one might expect. The new-gen model is based on the J-platform which underpins the Classic 350, Hunter 350 as well as Meteor 350. The new Bullet 350 does not share anything with the previous version despite looking very similar.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield with the new-gen Bullet 350

Powering the Bullet 350 is the 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine that is doing duty on other 350 cc motorcycles as well. It puts out 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, Royal Enfield has retuned the engine to suit the characteristics of the engine.

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking hardware consists of disc brakes at either end or a disc and drum setup, depending on the variant.

Royal Enfield has not made changes to the iconic design of the Bullet 350. It continues to come with a single-piece seat, and a circular halogen headlamp but it won't have the small hood. The fuel tank continues to get the famed Madras stripes and Bullet 350 badge made of metal. The instrument cluster is shared with the Classic 350 and shows information like an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that will show a service alert, an odometer, an Eco indicator and a fuel gauge too.

