|Engine
|348.36 cc
The CB350 DLX, is listed at ₹2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB350 DLX is available in 3 colour options: Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Dune Brown, Matte Igneous Black.
The CB350 DLX is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.
The CB350 DLX has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.