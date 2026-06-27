In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
CB350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm