hamburger icon
CB350PriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB350 Front Left View
1/20
Honda CB350 Front Right View
2/20
Honda CB350 Left View
3/20
Honda CB350 Right View
4/20
Honda CB350 Front View
5/20
Honda CB350 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/20

Honda CB350 DLX Pro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda CB350 Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all CB350 specs and features

CB350 DLX Pro

CB350 DLX Pro Prices

The CB350 DLX Pro, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB350 DLX Pro Mileage

All variants of the CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB350 DLX Pro Colours

The CB350 DLX Pro is available in 3 colour options: Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Dune Brown, Matte Igneous Black.

CB350 DLX Pro Engine and Transmission

The CB350 DLX Pro is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

CB350 DLX Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.

CB350 DLX Pro Specs & Features

The CB350 DLX Pro has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Honda CB350 DLX Pro Price

CB350 DLX Pro

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,064
RTO
16,005
Insurance
12,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,123
EMI@4,903/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda CB350 DLX Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2207 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
788 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin Shock

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mm, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, Weather, Handle-mounted Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CB350 DLX Pro EMI
EMI4,413 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,05,310
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,05,310
Interest Amount
59,465
Payable Amount
2,64,775

Honda CB350 other Variants

CB350 DLX

₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,003
RTO
15,760
Insurance
12,003
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,766
EMI@4,831/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda CB350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
CB350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
CB350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+2
CB350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
CB350vsMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
CB350vsMavrick 440

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers