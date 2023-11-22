HT Auto
New Honda CB350 accessories revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed accessories for the new CB350 modern-classic motorcycle. The new Honda C350 was launched earlier this month as a retro-styled offering based on the H’ness 350. The new accessories aim to enhance the visual, safety and functionality of the CB350.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2023, 14:15 PM
Honda CB350 Accessories
The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
The new accessories further bring a vintage touch to the new Honda CB350 and make it more touring-friendly. The accessories will be available at Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country, which exclusively retail the motorcycle. Customers can get their hands on a tall windscreen and a rear carrier along with a pillion backrest. For solo riders, there’s a solo carrier for more storage space that requires removing the pillion seat altogether. With respect to safety, Honda is offering blacked-out leg guards and fog lamps, as well as knuckle guards on the CB350.

Honda CB350 Accessories
The rear carrier comes with a pillion backrest on the CB350
The new CB350 is Honda’s fiercest effort yet to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the segment leader in the modern-classic segment. The bike will also lock horns with the Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as TVS Ronin. Based on the H’ness CB350, the new CB350 differentiates itself with extended metal fenders, colour-matched metal fork covers, a peashooter-styled exhaust and brown split seats.

Power comes from the 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels with dual-channel ABS. The new Honda CB350 is priced at 2 lakh for DLX and 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for DLX Pro.

