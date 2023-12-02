HT Auto
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced a voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. The customers are required to take their motorcycles to the BigWing dealerships from the second week of December 2023. The faulty parts will be replaced free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 09:25 AM
The first issue is that the rear stop light switches that were manufactured between October 2020 and January 2023 are affected. It has been identified that due to an improper process being followed to manufacture the rubber parts of the rear stop light switch, there are chances of crack development on the rubber. This might cause water entry and corrosion inside the switch, leading the light to malfunction.

Then there is the bank angle sensor. Due to an inappropriate molding procedure of sensor housing, it was observed that a gap might occur in sensor body sealing which may cause water entry inside the bank angle sensor. This leads to chances of possible sensor malfunction and vehicle stalling. Units manufactured between October 2020 and December 2021 are affected.

Also Read : Honda CB350 launched in India at 2 lakh, will rival Royal Enfield Classic 350

The manufacturer also recently added a third 350 cc motorcycle to its lineup. It is simply called the CB350 and it comes with more of a retro design when compared to the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. It is priced at 1,99,900 and 2,17,800 for the DLX and DLX Pro variants. Both prices are ex-showroom. So, the new CB350 is the most affordable 350 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup.

Powering the Honda CB350 is the same 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and is BS6 Stage 2 compliant. It puts out 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 09:25 AM IST
