250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure Right View
1/8
KTM 250 Adventure Engine View
2/8
KTM 250 Adventure Front Tyre View
3/8
KTM 250 Adventure Rear Tyre View
4/8
KTM 250 Adventure Seat View
5/8
KTM 250 Adventure Suspension View
6/8

KTM 250 Adventure STD

2.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 250 Adventure Key Specs
Engine250 cc
250 Adventure STD

250 Adventure STD Prices

The 250 Adventure STD, is listed at ₹2.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

250 Adventure STD Mileage

All variants of the 250 Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

250 Adventure STD Colours

The 250 Adventure STD is available in 2 colour options: Orange, Ceramic White.

250 Adventure STD Engine and Transmission

The 250 Adventure STD is powered by a 250 cc engine.

250 Adventure STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 250 Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki V-Strom SX priced ₹1.98 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTX 300 priced between ₹1.99 Lakhs - 2.29 Lakhs.

250 Adventure STD Specs & Features

The 250 Adventure STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

KTM 250 Adventure STD Price

250 Adventure STD

₹2.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,513
RTO
19,321
Insurance
12,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,73,585
EMI@5,880/mo
KTM 250 Adventure STD Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31 PS @ 9250
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valve, DOHC
Clutch
Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 205 mm wheel travel Adjustable for Preload (10 steps)
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter, 200 mm travel

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
KTM 250 Adventure STD EMI
EMI5,292 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,46,226
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,46,226
Interest Amount
71,315
Payable Amount
3,17,541

KTM 250 Adventure Alternatives

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

1.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 AdventurevsV-Strom SX
TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS Apache RTX 300

1.99 - 2.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 AdventurevsApache RTX 300
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

1.98 - 2.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 AdventurevsAdventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

1.98 - 2.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 AdventurevsAdventure [2024]
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 Adventurevs350T
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.33 - 2.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
250 AdventurevsDominar 400

