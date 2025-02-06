What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Bangalore? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Bangalore is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Bangalore? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Bangalore amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Bangalore is Rs. 5,840.