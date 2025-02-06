KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs.
KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs.
KTM 250 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
KTM 250 Adventure on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 250 Adventure is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom SX which starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Adventure STD ₹ 2.88 Lakhs
