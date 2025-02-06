What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Delhi? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Delhi is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Delhi? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Delhi amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Delhi is Rs. 5,840.