What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Mumbai? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Mumbai is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Mumbai? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Mumbai is Rs. 5,840.