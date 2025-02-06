KTM 250 Adventure comes with 250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 250 Adventure starts at Rs. 2.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Adventure sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
