KTM 250 Adventure Right View
1/8
KTM 250 Adventure Engine View
2/8
KTM 250 Adventure Front Tyre View
3/8
KTM 250 Adventure Rear Tyre View
4/8
KTM 250 Adventure Seat View
5/8
KTM 250 Adventure Suspension View
6/8

KTM 250 Adventure Specifications

KTM 250 Adventure starting price is Rs. 2,59,850 in India. KTM 250 Adventure is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 249.07 cc engine. KTM 250 Adventure mileage is 38.12 kmpl.
2.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 250 Adventure Specs

KTM 250 Adventure comes with 250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 250 Adventure starts at Rs. 2.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Adventure sits in the

KTM 250 Adventure Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31 PS @ 9250
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valve, DOHC
Clutch
Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 205 mm wheel travel Adjustable for Preload (10 steps)
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter, 200 mm travel

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT display

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 250 Adventure News

The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an underbelly exhaust which is protected to avoid rock chips and other damage while off-roading.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke doesn't change much in terms of its mechanicals.
2025 KTM 390 Duke gets a new look and updated features. Take a look at its key highlights
14 Mar 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
13 Mar 2025
2025 KTM 390 Duke will be offered in three colour schemes. Out of the three, Ebony Black is the new one.
2025 KTM 390 Duke launched at 2.95 lakh, now gets cruise control and new colour scheme
12 Mar 2025
The new Gunmetal colour shade of the 390 Duke gets grey sub-frame and orange main frame but the rest of the motorcycle is finished in Matte Grey.
2025 KTM 390 Duke gets cruise control and Gunmetal Grey colour scheme
11 Mar 2025
