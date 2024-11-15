HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Ktm 1290 Super Adventure S Launched. What The Second Most Expensive Ktm In India Offers

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched: First look

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 17:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
KTM has launched the 1290 Super Adventure S motorcycle in India at Rs. 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now the second most expensive motorcycle in KTM
...

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ktm 1290 Super Adventure S (HT Auto photo)
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
Engine Icon1301 cc
₹ 22.74 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Adventure
Engine Icon490.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 4 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 790 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Adventure
Engine Icon799.0 cc Mileage Icon22.2 kmpl
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Adventure
Engine Icon248.0 cc Mileage Icon38.12 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.42 - 3.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure 2025
Engine Icon399 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 17:58 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.