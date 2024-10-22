Want to buy a motorcycle? Here are the top five new and upcoming bikes in India

Two-wheeler segment in India is booming and the list of motorbikes scheduled for launches in the country is long and mouth-watering. The range of options that will be available spans multiple segments with varying power figures and prices, which means there will be one for every type of rider. If you are looking for a new motorcycle and are about to spend your hard-earned money during the festive season, you may want to wait a little longer and check out the upcoming motorcycles in India. To this end, HT Auto brings you a list of the top five new and upcoming bikes that have either been unveiled and launched recently or are going to be debuted by 2025:

1 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Engine 1,200 cc View Offers View More Details The British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has revamped the Speed Twin 900 for 2025 and the motorbike gets a sportier look. It features a slimmer rear end, with new fork protectors in the font, new side covers and throttle body covers. Triumph has updated the suspension components with new Marzocchi USD front forks and twin-rear RSUs with piggy-back reservoirs. The Speed Twin 900 comes fitted with an updated LCD console that features Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. The motorbike gets a slew of modern rider aids such as Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control, alongside ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes that have been carried over. The 900 cc Bonneville Twin engine in the 2025 Speed Twin 900 makes 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm.

2 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Alert Me When Launched View More Details Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a new 650 cc motorcycle in India and it will be the Classic 650 Twin according to the manufacturer’s new nameplate trademark that it had filed earlier this year. The upcoming Classic 650 will be based on the Shotgun 650’s platform but will carry changes that make it the most affordable motorcycle in the 650 cc lineup. It will follow the existing Classic 350’s design cues and use telescopic front forks with twin shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle will feature Royal Enfield’s new LED units and spy shots suggest that it will sport an exhaust that is similar to the one found on the Shotgun 650. It is expected to be powered by the Shotgun’s parallel-twin engine but may be rated for different power figures. On the Shotgun, the engine makes 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.

3 Yamaha YZF-R3 Engine 321 cc View Offers View More Details The YZF-R3 gets refreshed for 2025 with new bodywork and much-needed feature upgrades. Yamaha has given it a sportier design with side fairings that are more aggressive than before. There are new LED DRLs and the sports bike gets an all-new LCD instrument console that brings Bluetooth connectivity features. The 2025 R3 comes with an assist and slipper clutch and makes 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque through the 321 cc parallel-twin that has been carried over from the previous model. There is a 298 mm floating-mount front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS, and Yamaha has fitted in KYB USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The 2025 YZF-R3 is going to reach our shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and as a result may be listed for a decent chunk of money.

4 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Engine 349 cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is an upcoming bobber based on the existing Classic 350 and it is going to be unveiled at Motoverse this year. From spy shots that have been circulated so far, it looks as if changes are focused on the hardware. While Royal Enfield will carry over the same J-series 349 cc engine from the Classic 350, the new bobber will come with U-shaped handlebars and a detachable pillion seat. The Goan Classic 350 will also feature the same console that is found on the Classic 350, and Royal Enfield may include a Tripper navigation module as an optional add-on. It is expected to be suspended by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are expected to be taken over by front and rear disc brakes on spoke wheels and the motorbike is expected to feature single and dual-channel ABS.

5 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 248 cc View Offers View More Details The 250 Adventure is a new lightweight member of the KTM family and was launched on October 20. It comes priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and shares a few elements with its costlier sibling, the KTM 350 Adventure. The motorbike features a slim front-end silhouette and high-end tapered handlebars. It is built around an ultra-lightweight trellis frame with a removable subframe. Suspension duties are taken care of by a WP APEX USD front forks and a rear monoshock that is adjustable for pre-load. It is driven by the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is found in the 250 Duke and this makes 30 bhp and 23 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: