Here are five agile ADVs under 3 lakh for the Indian adventurer

Commonly known as ADVs, adventure motorcycles have become rather popular among Indian riders looking for flexibility for both on-road travel and off-road discovery. Manufacturers such as KTM and Hero have developed affordable choices in this developing market. For enthusiasts wishing to invest in an adventure bike under ₹3 lakh, HT Auto brings to you five great options that offer versatility without compromise:

1 Suzuki V-Strom SX Engine 249 cc View Offers View More Details The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and the manufacturer is currently offering discounts of up to ₹15,000 on the ADV as of February 2025. The V-Strom SX is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The bike has telescopic forks up front and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock in the rear. Disc brakes on either end with dual-channel ABS handle braking duties. The ADV is fitted with dual-purpose tyres, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Other features of the V-Strom SX 250 include a digital instrument console and USB charging. The bike also has Bluetooth connectivity, which provides features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, ETA updates, and speed warning alerts.

2 Hero XPulse 210 Engine 210 cc View Offers View More Details The Hero XPulse was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and it is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,75,800. First unveiled at the EICMA 2024 event in Milan, Italy, it is powered by a new 210 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 24.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 20.7 Nm. The new XPulse 210 gets a new circular headlamp and is fitted with a 4.2-inch TFT console that supports smartphone connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation. The bike rides on spoked rims which measure 21 inches in the front and 18 inches at the rear. The suspension setup includes long travel front forks and a monoshock. Braking duties are taken up by disc brakes on both ends with switchable dual-channel ABS.

3 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 249.07 cc View Offers View More Details KTM has recently updated the 250 Adventure for the 2025 model year in India. The motorcycle is designed for riders who want to strike a balance between performance and practicality. The new ADV features a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle now brings longer suspension travel, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, resulting in a staggered stance. The chassis has also been revamped. In terms of technology, the ADV receives a broad feature suite, including ride-by-wire technology, off-road ABS, Quickshifter+, and a 5-inch TFT display with navigation. The KTM 250 Adventure is priced at around ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

4 Yezdi Adventure Engine 334 cc View Offers View More Details The Yezdi Adventure has been on the market for some time. It is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 29.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 29.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike features a round LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, split seats, and wire-spoke wheels. The Adventure comes with modern features such as a fully digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, full LED lighting, and a USB port for charging personal devices. The Yezdi Adventure is available in two variants: Gloss and Matte, with prices starting at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5 Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine 452 cc View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains to be a reliable choice for adventurers. It is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle brings a more modest look compared to other ADVS and its seat height can be adjusted from 805 mm to 825 mm. A circular TFT display, a Tripper navigation system, ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, long-travel suspension, and spoked wheels are among the standout features.

