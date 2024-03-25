HT Auto
Viertric Max Left View
1/8
Viertric Max Front View
2/8
Viertric Max Handle View
3/8
Viertric Max Headlight View
4/8
Viertric Max Rear View View
5/8
Viertric Max Taillight View

6/8

Viertric Max

Viertric Max starting price is Rs. 68,000 in India. Viertric Max is available in 1 variant and
68,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Viertric Max Key Specs
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Max Speed57 kmph
Range60-70 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Max specs and features

Viertric Max Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
MaxvsWynn
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
MaxvsMagnus
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
MaxvsPraisePro
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
MaxvsNyx
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
MaxvsR30

Viertric Max Variants & Price

Viertric Max price starts at ₹ 68,000 and goes up to ₹ 68,000 (Ex-showroom). Viertric Max comes in 1 variants. Viertric Max's top variant is STD.

STD
68,000*
57 Kmph
60-70 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Viertric Max Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Charging PointYes
Range60-70 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all Max specs and features

Viertric Max comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Viertric Max
Yulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹68,000 Onwards
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
Battery Capacity
26 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
Range
60-70 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Viertric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Viertric Bikes

    Viertric Max FAQs

    Viertric Max comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Viertric Max is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Viertric Max offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom).
    The Viertric Max is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.
    The Viertric Max has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

