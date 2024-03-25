Which is the top variant of Viertric Max? Viertric Max comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Viertric Max? The Viertric Max is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Viertric Max have, and what is the price range? The Viertric Max offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Viertric Max? The Viertric Max is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.