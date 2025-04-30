TVS RTS X design patented ahead of launch, will rival KTM 390 SMC R

TVS Motor Company has filed a design patent for its RTS X motorcycle. This supermotor motorcycle was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and with the design patent filed, it seems like TVS might be having plans to launch it in India. As of now, we do not know the launch timeline of the RTS X. However, if launched, it will go against KTM 390 SMC R . However, sometimes the brands only filed patents to protect the design language of a product which also makes sense considering that the RTS X gathered a lot of attention at the motor show.

What will power the new TVS RTS X?

TVS RTS X will get a new 300 cc engine which is called RT-XD4. It made its debut at MotoSoul last year. TVS employs a combination of four dual technologies in the RT-XD4 engine. This includes dual overhead cams paired with a downdraft port, enhancing the engine's ability to rev higher and improve overall performance. The engine features two oil pumps within a split chamber crankcase, ensuring optimal lubrication and torque across all ranges. Additionally, it is equipped with a dual cooling jacket cylinder head, comprising a water jacket on the top and an oil jacket beneath, which further enhances cooling and contributes to superior performance. Lastly, the dual breather system effectively mitigates oil contamination and minimizes oil consumption, thereby ensuring consistent performance over extended periods.

The TVS RTSx concept features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024

It puts out 34 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets liquid-cooling along with water and oil jackets. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine comes with ride-by-wire throttle and there is also a bi-directional quickshifter.

What underpins the new TVS RTS X?

In terms of hardware, the concept bike is built on a material trellis main frame with a cast aluminium subframe. Up front it gets 43 mm USD forks with 180 mm travel, while at the rear it features a solid die cast aluminium swing arm directly hinged monoshock, pre-load adjustable suspension with 180 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc.

