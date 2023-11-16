Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

TVS Apache RR 310 ABS

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
2.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS Apache RR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.2 cc
Mileage34.45 kmpl
View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

Apache RR 310 ABS Latest Updates

Apache RR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Apache RR 310 ABS (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2001 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 34.45 kmpl
  • Max Power: Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
    • Mileage of ABS is 34.45 kmpl....Read More

    TVS Apache RR 310 ABS Price

    ABS
    ₹2.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.2 cc
    34.45 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,49,990
    RTO
    19,999
    Insurance
    11,242
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,81,231
    EMI@6,045/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Apache RR 310 ABS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Load Capacity
    130 kg
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2001 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Height
    1135 mm
    Saddle Height
    810 mm
    Width
    786 mm
    Tyre Brand
    Michelin Road 5
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    7.17s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    16.90 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    5.22s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    4.8s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.07s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    2.93s
    Quarter Mile
    15.46 s @ 135.44 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    34.45 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    50.09 mm
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    31.44 mm
    City Mileage
    33.1 kmpl
    Top Speed
    160 kmph
    Max Power
    Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.9:1
    Displacement
    312.2 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    80 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Trellis frame, split chassis
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Racing-Style Graphics
    Rear Suspension
    Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Track,Road,Sports,Urban
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5” TFT colored display
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Apache RR 310 ABS EMI
    EMI5,440 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,53,107
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,53,107
    Interest Amount
    73,308
    Payable Amount
    3,26,415

    TVS Apache RR 310 Alternatives

    KTM RC 200

    KTM RC 200 BS6

    2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RR 31... vs RC 200
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Sin Silver

    1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RR 31... vs Roadster
    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate

    2 - 2.11 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RR 31... vs Mojo 300 BS6

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details